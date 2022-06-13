The ABC had held out for 3173 days against hostile Coalition governments, starting with Tony Abbott in 2013. Then, with only four days to go before last month's election, ABC chair Ita Buttrose delivered a new layer of accountability that exceeded the dreams of even its harshest critics.

Why did she do it? Why in the week before a change of government did she announce a process to handle complaints via an ABC ombudsman? Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg, who had been leading the Coalition push for ever-greater ABC accountability, was delighted. An independent ombudsman is precisely what he had been demanding to ensure that the ABC "remain unbiased".

Bragg's campaign had been amplified by News Corporation, which wrapped the ideal of balanced reporting neatly into its endless war on the taxpayer-funded broadcaster.