PRGuy17 is a popular pro-Dan Andrews Twitter account that emerged during the depths of the Victorian lockdowns. Since then, it has harpooned countless state and federal Liberals while pumping out well-crafted pro-Labor speaking points.

With Simpsons character Troy McClure as its avatar, PRGuy17 has attracted almost 80,000 followers on Twitter, as well as a fair share of haters. Those include right-wing commentator Avi Yemini, who is taking legal action to force Twitter to reveal PRGuy17’s true identity.

Crikey satirist and amateur sleuth Tom Red is trying to beat the court to it and unmask the mystery poster. Here is his key list of suspects.

Dan Andrews

Case for: Close to Dan Andrews. Knows politics. Clear motive.

Case against: A popular state premier would be unlikely to post such flattering commentary about himself. Or would he?

Likelihood: 9/10

Peta Credlin

Case for: Obsessed with Dan Andrews. Knows politics. Put Tony Abbott in the Prime Minister’s Office, so anything is possible.

Case against: PRGuy17’s posts are broadly coherent and consistent.

Likelihood: 7/10

Eddie McGuire

Case for: Implacably Melbourne. Media savvy-ish. Obsessed with the ALP in a way that only the serially un-preselected can be.

Case against: Anonymity is not really an Eddie thing.

Likelihood: 5/10

Scott Morrison (former PM, ukulele aficionado)

Case for: Wasn’t exactly busy in his day job. Regular use of the phrase “how good is…” in PRGuy17’s tweets. Believes testing himself is an act of God.

Case against: Hard to see him pull it off so conscientiously without the extensive “clarifying of issues” by Jen.

Likelihood: 3/10

Tim Smith

Case for: Tim has damaged the Liberal cause just as much as PRGuy17, albeit unintentionally.

Case against: While Smith was often the subject of PRGuy17’s tweets, some insiders* suggest that those tweets were part of a brilliant 5D chess move by Smith to cover his tracks.

Likelihood: 2/10

(*dope-smoking conspiracy nuts)