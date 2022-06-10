With what was on offer last night, streaming or sleeping seemed better options to explore. The AFL was on Seven (551,000) but it was Richmond vs Port Adelaide -- tough loss for Sunrise’s David Koch, Power's president.

The AFL was a winner for Seven, but overall it was a weak night of free-to-air TV -- the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia with 852,000 viewers nationally was the most watched non-news program, followed by the 5.30pm part of Millionaire Hot Seat on Nine with 604,000 nationally. That rarely happens, and underlines just how weak the night’s post-7pm offerings were. And Foxtel doesn’t look much better, with the AFL game topping the night with 208,000 viewers.

Nine broadcast a 60 Minutes episode on cosmetic surgery that had been blocked for a couple of weeks by legal action in Sydney but the action -- and an appeal -- failed, so the episode aired last night at 7.30pm. (The broadcast was to make sure the episode was aired after being blocked for nearly two weeks.) Replacing RBT, the 60 Minutes episode averaged 573,000 nationally -- a solid 12th on the night with little promotion.