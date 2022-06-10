One of the people behind the teal independents' federal election campaigns has pointed to their savvy use of digital advertising — taking advantage of the major parties’ mistakes — as one of the reasons behind their historic success.

Ed Coper is a director of Populares, a communications firm that ran the online advertising for the major teal independent campaigns. He’s also a GetUp! alumni and author of the book Facts and Other Lies: Welcome to the Disinformation Age.

In an interview with Crikey, Coper explained how the campaigns of Zoe Daniel, Monique Ryan, Allegra Spender, Kylea Tink and Sophie Scamps seized on mistakes made by their incumbent opponents to convince them to vote for an independent.