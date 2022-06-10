Mental health experts are urging a rethink of Australia's broken mental health system, with new data showing a surge of Australians reached crisis point across the pandemic. Experts say the high number of people needing emergency intervention exposed huge cracks in Australia's mental health support system.

While the federal government increased some support services during lockdowns, such as the number of psychology sessions available under Medicare, a recent study showed there were still gaping holes in the system.

“It's an ongoing crisis,” Ian Hickie, co-director of health and policy at Sydney University’s Brain and Mind Centre, told Crikey.