Well, Labor really took the fight to the Coalition on the gas issue, didn't it? I do not mean that sarcastically. But nor do I mean it literally.

It certainly didn't do the Obama/Rudd thing of simply ignoring the political attacks from the opposition on the grounds that they were ludicrous -- which they were. But nor did it lead with a politics-first attack. Chris Bowen, in his donnish manner, expressed exasperation at the opposition's cynicism and wilful stupidity around the "gas trigger" mechanism: "But ... it wouldn't kick in until January!" Yes, Labor knows that, Chris. That's why it said it.

Bowen should have led with the slap-down he proceeded to give after we'd all had a quick tutorial in gas management. Keep it simple, make it the lead: "This opposition gave us a decade of waste and failure; it has nothing to offer at this point. Now let me tell you about pipeline maximisation pricing yields, you may want to take a wee break first..."