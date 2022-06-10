With the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) intent on clobbering the economy in order to suppress inflation before it becomes embedded in the domestic economy, it will be closely watching economic indicators to guide it on how long and how hard it should hit households and small businesses.

“The size and timing of future interest rate increases will be guided by the incoming data and the Board's assessment of the outlook for inflation and the labour market," governor Philip Lowe said in his post-meeting statement on Tuesday after hiking rates 0.5%. "The Board is committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in Australia returns to target over time … the Board will be paying close attention to these various influences on consumption as it assesses the appropriate setting of monetary policy."

That means the RBA will be watching every scrap of data in the coming months before deciding on the size of the next rate rise. But some data will be more important than others.