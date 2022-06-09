This is part one in a series on Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers.

Dr Jim Chalmers is Australia’s 41st Treasurer. The Queenslander is the first Labor treasurer since Chris Bowen left office in 2013, and the burden on him is great. He must guard Australia’s economy through a period of extremes -- he must fight extreme high inflation, protect and extend the nation's low unemployment rate and navigate expected rises in interest rates.

But thanks to the sparse and spartan Labor election platform we know little of Dr Chalmer’s plans or intentions. There will be a jobs summit and an October budget, yes, but what will be in them? Who is Dr Chalmers? What are his ideals? Is he the man for the hour or will he fall flat?