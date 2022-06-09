It's a speech Treasury secretary Steven Kennedy wouldn't have dared give under the previous government -- and might be reluctant to give in six or 12 months. But his address yesterday to a meeting of Australian business economists questioned some of the standard refrains we've been hearing for the past nine years.

In his discussion of fiscal policy, Kennedy confirmed something that Crikey has been saying for two years but that few others -- including the Morrison government -- admitted to: there's been a permanent increase in the size of government spending: "Excluding temporary direct COVID-19 support, payments as a share of GDP are expected to average 26.4% over the decade ahead, compared with 24.8% in the decades prior to the pandemic."

Kennedy devoted much greater emphasis to this than in his equivalent speech last year.