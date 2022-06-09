Pristine territory This morning brought the welcome news that there has been a 29% reduction in plastic pollution on Australia's coast. Maybe so, but according to a tipster in east Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, the rubbish washing up on the beaches is like nothing the appalled locals have ever seen. This image, sent by a Crikey reader, was taken yesterday at the main beach in the Indigenous township of Yirrkala, which houses Buka-Larrnggay Mulka, arguably the finest Indigenous art gallery in the world. Locals believe the rubbish, which can be seen on normally pristine beaches, comes from Indonesia.

The issue of plastic waste clogging the Northern Territory's significant and pristine areas has been known for a while, but images like this demonstrate that whatever good news we get there is an extremely long way to go.

Dominating There are times, as much as it pains us, when we in the bunker simply have to throw up our hands and admit a politician has made an extremely good joke. So it was when US President Joe Biden replied to Elon Musk's contention that he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy by wishing him "lots of luck on his trip to the moon”. And so it was when NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet marked the commencement of the State of Origin yesterday with a pitch-perfect parody of his predecessor's effort a year earlier: