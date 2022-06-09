In a heartfelt piece last week, Crikey’s Amber Schultz protested against the verdict in the Depp-Heard defamation trial “being used as a test case for the Me Too movement”.

I hear her frustration. As a former women’s rights activist, to me it always seemed that the “time’s up” buzzer on social change rang far earlier than it should have to realise the movement’s aims, little less embed them into the social and cultural life of the nation.

That said, if Amber Heard hadn’t come along to slow the momentum on the most recent feminist uprising against sexual harassment and assault, some other woman would have been found to fill the histrionic liar role.