Well, CoalKeeper looks dead after yesterday's meeting of energy ministers to address the east coast energy crisis.

Coal and gas haven't been explicitly excluded from the "capacity mechanism" that forms part of the 11-point plan for the crisis -- that's the proposed mechanism through which energy retailers would pay suppliers for dispatchable power even if it wasn't used -- but the post-meeting communique hinted that it wouldn't include fossil fuels.

"Energy ministers agreed to advance the work on a capacity mechanism as a priority to bring on renewables and storage to support stability for the national energy market," it said. It later repeated the reference to "work on a capacity mechanism to support renewables and storage".