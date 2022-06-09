This is part one of a two-part series on independent Dai Le’s campaign in Fowler. Daniel Holmes closely observed Dai Le’s campaign as a freelance journalist.

Dai Le’s campaign team began celebrating at Cabramatta Golf Club almost the minute the polls closed on election day. They sensed something was afoot. “The community [has] already won by making this seat marginal,” said Le.

Her volunteers clearly agreed, singing round after round of the campaign’s unofficial fight song, Boney M’s “One Way Ticket”, shouting “for Keneally” at the end of every chorus.

Although most of Le’s volunteers were local, disillusioned voters from across the country had travelled to support her from as far as Melbourne and Brisbane.

The controversy around Kristina Keneally’s candidacy in Fowler has been well documented. Le’s campaign for Fowler less so. Yet it should have been clear early that Le could be a serious threat to Labor’s 38-year reign. Campaign volunteers and voters said Keneally had not been seen around much since she moved into the electorate the previous year — whereas independents were on the march.

Dai Le and Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone advanced the cause of independents in Fairfield City Council, securing a 52.4% swing against the major parties in the last local government elections, placing 10 of 13 local council seats in independent hands.

By 7pm on election day, it was clear Fowler would be a tight race. A band playing golden oldies kicked off at the Cabramatta Golf Club, prompting a dozen people, including Le, to hit the dance floor with an energy usually reserved for weddings.

Cheers and screams of “go Dai!” erupted across the room every few minutes when results were updated in their favour, or Fowler was mentioned on the ABC.

Even as victory became probable, Le remained circumspect: “Well, if it’s trending that way, the community has spoken up, but honestly I haven’t had time to process it.”

Even after the seat had been called, she didn’t formally declare victory until Keneally conceded the following day. But that didn’t stop her from partying into the night.

When it was all over bar the shouting, Le belted Queen’s “We Are the Champions” in front of the band, flanked by supporters.

Le has been accused of being evasive about who she would ally herself with in Parliament, but says she’ll support and work with whoever helps her to deliver for her electorate. She comes across as sincere, not evasive.

Le has been involved in local activism and politics most of her life. She is more pragmatic than idealistic. Looking at the records of independents from more traditionally working-class communities, such as Peter Andren and Tony Windsor, as well as at her history in local politics, will probably prove more instructive than comparisons with the current batch of independents.

But only time will tell what impact she will have in the 47th Parliament.