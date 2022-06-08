Why dwell on last night when tonight provides Origin One on Nine? (That's State of Origin, Game One to the uninitiated.) To divert your attention, Seven is offering Big Brother and Ten has MasterChef Australia, while on the ABC Gruen and The Weekly will be floating in the ether. But if you thrill to Big Men Battering Each Other, it's Origin for you.

MasterChef last night again topped the trio of so-called reality programs with 743,000 national viewers (and kept its #1 slot in that pack from the previous Tuesday night with a 19% lift to 857,000). Nine's Celebrity Apprentice was next with 557,000 and saw its overnight and streaming figures rise 19% to 740,000 over the week from Tuesday last week. BB had 545,000 last night and the past week saw a 56% jump in its audience over the week to 740,000 people. Expect a similar-sized rise in the next seven days. MasterChef is still dominant in the demos.

Seven’s hour of news dominated the night, as it does, although Origin is expected to dominate tonight. The 5.30pm section of The Chase Australia went within a smidge of 1 million national viewers -- 997,000 -- to be the most watched non-news program (again). It's always an indicator of just how weak the night’s offerings are (with the exception of 7.30 and Home and Away).