No Joko We've commented previously on the fairly lacklustre efforts of Labor's social media in recent years. We have no such issues, however, with whoever is taking care of Indonesian President Joko Widodo's online presence. Just check out the video put together for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit:

https://twitter.com/jokowi/status/1534001660732723200

How did they manage to get such blood-pumping tension out of footage of a car arriving, two men in suits walking around shaking hands with people, and putting on bike helmets like contestants on the world's least eventful reality show? Footage that, to the untrained eye, would appear to be some of the dullest imagery possible? It puts Thelma Schoonmaker to shame.

Taylor made Milo Yiannopoulos is back. Sort of. The far-right attention addict and sparkly bully has taken up an (apparently unpaid) internship with Marjorie Taylor Greene, the only politician awful enough to make you wonder exactly who's slumming it in this arrangement. Greene, in case you've missed it, is a megaphone for the section of the Republican Party that appears to get its policy platform by copypasting 4chan's politics board: white supremacy, false flag mass shootings, 9/11 truthing, Pizzagate, QAnon and much more. And Yiannopoulos is apparently willing to forgo a salary to work with her.