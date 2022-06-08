With Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen meeting state and territory counterparts and energy regulators today, the ghost of Angus Taylor hangs over the gathering beyond his role in creating an energy crisis by trying to shackle Australia to coal.

Bowen and the Energy Security Board will press ahead with Taylor's "capacity mechanism" that would see retailers -- and thus customers -- pay providers for dispatchable power capacity, even if it's not used.

Under Taylor, it was a mechanism to prop up coal-fired power beyond its economic life, as renewable energy dramatically undercut the deadly fossil fuel. Taylor wanted households to pay fossil fuel companies to keep burning coal even when it wasn't needed, aka CoalKeeper.