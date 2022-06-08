Jonathan Sri is a little irritated, and fair enough. The Queensland Greens had a triumph in the election, and Sri is co-responsible for the strategy that won them three seats across greater Brisbane. That amazed everyone -- outside the Queensland Greens that is, who knew what was coming, although even they were probably a little surprised to knock off Ryan, a seat west of the river heading towards the bush.
Sri is irritated because southern experts are saying how it happened:
Many of these explanations (particularly from major party supporters) are hilariously simplistic, maybe because some people are trying to convince themselves that there’s an easy, straightforward way to counteract what’s happened. They sound more like wishful thinking than robust analysis …
