Jonathan Sri is a little irritated, and fair enough. The Queensland Greens had a triumph in the election, and Sri is co-responsible for the strategy that won them three seats across greater Brisbane. That amazed everyone -- outside the Queensland Greens that is, who knew what was coming, although even they were probably a little surprised to knock off Ryan, a seat west of the river heading towards the bush.

Sri is irritated because southern experts are saying how it happened: