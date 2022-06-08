Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus is correct that a federal ICAC should investigate pork-barrelling, and that pork-barrelling is corruption. In fact, it is imperative that the new government seize on the growing momentum against the capacity of politicians to abuse discretionary grant programs, which has emerged in NSW.

In the wake of the extraordinary pork-barrelling of the Berejiklian-Barilaro government, the Perrottet government has committed to end the practice and has commissioned a review of grants administration, and the NSW ICAC is also examining pork-barrelling and its relationship with corruption as well.

This is a turning point in public administration that could see the drastic curbing of one of the foulest blights on government -- anything less than a broad remit to examine pork-barrelling would be a failure by the federal government.