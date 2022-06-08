This is the third in a three-part series looking at what needs to be done to make Parliament House a safe place for all. Read the series here.

This election was a decisive reversal of two decades of gender equity decline in the Australian federal government. Female representation has rebounded 10% over the previous Parliament -- women will represent 38% of the total members in the House and more than 50% of positions in the Senate.

The community independents -- who really stole the show -- are also largely female, as well as working mothers. Further, a large proportion of the volunteers supporting each member of the newly expanded crossbench were also women, mothers and grandmothers.