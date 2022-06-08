The head of the National Disability Insurance Agency has resigned, just weeks after the election of the Albanese Labor government.

Martin Hoffman said he will leave the agency, which manages the National Disability Insurance Scheme, on Friday, July 1.

“The board has issued a statement announcing, with regret, my resignation as CEO,” he said in an internal message to staff, seen by AAP, on Wednesday.

NDIS minister Bill Shorten said the board and Mr Hoffman had “agreed” he would step down.

“I thank Mr Hoffman for his service and wish him well in his next endeavours,” Mr Shorten said in a statement.

Mr Hoffman is not the only agency boss to quit since Labor won government on May 21.

Gary Johns, the head of the Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission who was appointed by the former coalition government, resigned last week.

NDIA board chairman Denis Napthine commended Mr Hoffman for his stewardship of the NDIS during a time when participant numbers grew to more than 520,000.

“He led the agency with passion, grace and commitment, including managing through the impacts of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

Mr Hoffman thanked the agency’s “amazing” staff for their dedication.

Lisa Studdert, the agency’s deputy head of markets, government and engagement, will be acting CEO until a new leader is confirmed in the coming months.

Mr Hoffman has been CEO of the agency since November 2019.