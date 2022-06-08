When one small-town factory closed in mid-February, the US baby formula market was thrown into chaos.

Abbott Nutrition, based in Sturgis, Michigan, is the largest of four domestic baby formula producers that between them control more than 90% of the US market. Its shutdown highlights multiple market and regulatory failures that have left American parents scrambling to feed their infants.

On the same day, Abbott issued a nationwide recall notice for several brands manufactured at the plant, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. That followed a Food and Drug Administration inspection prompted by the hospitalisation of five infants with bacterial infections after drinking Abbott’s products. Two of the babies later died.