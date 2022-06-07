Crikey
Crikey Talks

Unvaxxed: Trust, truth and the rise of vaccine outrage

Crikey Read Unvaxxed Crikey Talks

When

21 June 22, 6:00 pm AEST

Where

Webinar

Details

The realities of lockdowns and the erosion of trust in government and authority have fed into a small but significant history of anti-vaxxing in Australia, one that has found unlikely bedfellows in the QAnon conspiracy cult, white supremacy movements and the wellness community.

In Unvaxxed, the latest book in the Crikey Read series, award winning science journalist Dyani Lewis takes a nuanced, timely look at the movement and how uncertainty and misinformation have influenced the Australian experience of COVID-19.

Join Lewis as she chats with Crikey’s news editor Georgia Wilkins and associate editor Amber Schultz about vaccine hesitancy and her very personal account of the human fallout from vaccine refusal for families split over the issue.

What would you like to ask Lewis about the anti-vaccine movement? The two most thoughtful questions will win a copy of the book at the end of the webinar. Register below and submit your question to join the conversation.

Please note, Crikey Talks are only available to Crikey members. Join now if you aren’t already a member for full access.

Unvaxxed

Get the Book

Unvaxxed is a nuanced, timely look at vaccine hesitancy and how uncertainty and misinformation have influenced the Australian experience of the COVID-19 pandemic. Written by award-winning science journalist Dyani Lewis, this is the second book in The Crikey Read series by Crikey and Hardie Grant Books.

Get the Book

Speakers

Dyani Lewis, PhD Freelance science journalist

Dyani Lewis, PhD

Freelance science journalist
Dyani Lewis is an award-winning science journalist based in Melbourne, Australia who has reported extensively on COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. She is a regular contributor to Nature and Cosmos Magazine and in 2021 she won the Finkel Foundation Eureka Prize for Long-Form Science Journalism.
Amber Schultz Associate Editor

Amber Schultz

Associate Editor @AmberMaySchultz
Amber is the Associate Editor at Crikey. She has been shortlisted for two Young Walkley Awards, was the 2021 Mumbrella Young Writer of the Year for her coverage of sexual violence, and in 2018 completed the Jacoby-Walkley scholarship. She holds two Master degrees and previously worked for The Age, Nine News and ABC's Tonightly.
Georgia Wilkins News Editor

Georgia Wilkins

News Editor @georgiamareew
Georgia is a senior reporter at Crikey. Previously Georgia has worked as a journalist in Australia and overseas, including six years as a reporter for The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald covering corporate misconduct, multinational tax avoidance and wrongdoing at the big end of town.

Be a Crikey Talks guest

Are you a subject matter expert? Are you an author launching a new book? We are keen to hear from thought-leaders who are happy to chat with Crikey journos and speak to the hottest topics and issues of the day concerning politics, environment, media, business, health and culture. Just send an email to Crikey Talks with your details, and we will be in touch.

What is Crikey Talks?

It’s our program of monthly online live events, exclusive to Crikey subscribers, and enjoyed from the comfort of wherever you are.

When you join our monthly online Crikey Talks, you’ll get YOUR questions answered by our very special guests, including Prof Peter Doherty, Anthony Albanese, Malcolm Turnbull, Gillian Triggs and more coming soon.

Also watch unique behind-the-scenes journalist insights, and ask the questions you want answered about media, business, politics, climate change, culture and more.

