Unvaxxed: Trust, truth and the rise of vaccine outrage

When 21 June 22, 6:00 pm AEST



Where Webinar

Details

The realities of lockdowns and the erosion of trust in government and authority have fed into a small but significant history of anti-vaxxing in Australia, one that has found unlikely bedfellows in the QAnon conspiracy cult, white supremacy movements and the wellness community.

In Unvaxxed, the latest book in the Crikey Read series, award winning science journalist Dyani Lewis takes a nuanced, timely look at the movement and how uncertainty and misinformation have influenced the Australian experience of COVID-19.

Join Lewis as she chats with Crikey’s news editor Georgia Wilkins and associate editor Amber Schultz about vaccine hesitancy and her very personal account of the human fallout from vaccine refusal for families split over the issue.

What would you like to ask Lewis about the anti-vaccine movement? The two most thoughtful questions will win a copy of the book at the end of the webinar. Register below and submit your question to join the conversation.

Please note, Crikey Talks are only available to Crikey members. Join now if you aren’t already a member for full access.