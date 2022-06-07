Have You Been Paying Attention? on Ten -- all that naughty teasing of Australian netball captain Liz Watson! You are terrible, Sam Pang, but I suppose you do cop a lot of teasing about your playing days at Collingwood! An excellent episode -- 889,000 viewers after MasterChef Australia’s 762,000, which saw it top Seven's Big Brother (579,000) and Nine's Celebrity Apprentice (536,000). Yes, BB will do well on the streaming and seven-day figures, but so will MasterChef Australia and Have You Been Paying Attention?

In fact over the week from last Monday night (May 30), Have You Been Paying Attention?’s audience lifted by a quarter to an average of 1.095 million and fifth overall in total people (the original audience was 879,000). BB saw a 53% lift in streaming and delayed viewing to 723,000 from 479,000 overnight. That was an impressive percentage jump, but Have You Been Paying Attention? had the eyeballs, as did MasterChef Australia -- its audience rose 18% to 893,000 from 757,000. Not as many new eyeballs as BB, but MCA’s overnight lead was maintained.

It was Nine’s night, narrowly, from Seven and Ten, with the ABC fourth. Ten won the night from 7.30pm onwards -- from 7.30-9.30pm, Ten’s national audience averaged more than 840,000.