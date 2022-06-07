This is part two of a three-part series looking at what needs to be done to make Parliament House a safe place for all. Read the series here.

A record number of independents and women have been elected to Parliament, coming from medical, corporate and legal backgrounds. With no party to mentor them, they face an uphill battle in learning the ins and outs of Parliament and politics -- with an added pressure that their presence will contribute to a new, improved Parliament with a safer and more respectful culture.

But change will be slow, and expecting an entirely new workplace culture based solely on a diversified workforce is problematic. Here are some of the issues with change, and how three independents say they’ll address it.