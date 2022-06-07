You always go looking for the proof in the pudding, and that’s what will happen in any analysis of Anthony Albanese’s promised new way of doing things.
The promise is overdue and welcome. A more respectful Parliament, with less bad behaviour. Better language. A bigger focus on ideas, rather than personalities.
It sounds just what the voters ordered. But two announcements by the new prime minister are worth considering in that context.
