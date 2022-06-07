For all the talk from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong's visit to Indonesia and its importance to Australia, we have heard much the same from most incoming PMs.

So the new government has to do more than talk. It must understand and acknowledge the differences between the world and regional views of the two nations and find a way to leverage common goals. And it needs to listen too, something Wong has been keen to emphasise as she criss-crossed the Pacific these past two weeks.

After his meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Albanese hit all the right notes, confirming Australia’s presence at the G20 summit that Scott Morrison had put in doubt, and covering Australia's proposed $200 million climate and infrastructure fund with Indonesia, regional security (China) and trade and business ties.