Boris Johnson may appear unkillable, having survived a motion of no-confidence by his own party, but the clock is now running on his rotten, beleaguered prime ministership. Forty per cent of Tory MPs don't want Johnson as leader. His backers confidently briefed journalists that they would keep rebel numbers below 100. In the end, 148 voted against him -- more than many rebels had hoped.

Emboldened Johnson opponents -- defying any attempts by Johnson supporters to "move on" -- are vowing to continue destabilising a man now defined almost entirely by incessant lying, shabby standards of conduct and rule-breaking -- all encapsulated in the Partygate scandal that led to Johnson being fined for breaking his own lockdown rules and partying in No. 10.

The result is the worst outcome possible for both the Tories and the UK while the country grapples with a serious energy crisis, Russia's assault on Ukraine, and the potential expansion of NATO to Sweden and Finland.