How much will the Reserve Bank lift interest rates tomorrow? Some in the markets say it could be 0.25%, which would take the rate to an unwieldy 0.60%, others say it could be 0.15% to take it to a round 0.50%, and there are one or two economists who can see a 0.50% -- although the aesthetics of 0.85% are also unappealing.

The most popular forecast is 0.40%, taking the cash rate to 0.75%. That would then allow the bank to lift it by a further 0.25% or 0.50% in July.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver wrote at the weekend, “the clear messages from the RBA since its May meeting are that: it's concerned about a rise in inflation psychology (or expectations); bigger rate hikes are not off the table as it seriously considered a 0.4% hike in May but opted for a 'business as usual' 0.25% hike; and that more rate hikes are on the way … there is a risk it could even opt for a 0.5% hike. Either way by year end we continue to see the cash rate rising to between 1.5% and 2% with a peak of 2% to 2.5% next year".