More monarchal partying -- this time with a glimpse of Her Majesty! -- and Seven wins the night easily. We can imagine Perth royalist Mr Kerry Stokes saying thank you, as Seven’s coverage of the party brought in 1.205 million national viewers last night.

All that was missing from the coverage was the black & white style of the '60s or ’70s (i.e. pre colour-TV) -- the party and the coverage had that feel. The voice of the late Michael Charlton was all we needed to take us back in time to those days.

It did poorly, though, across the demographics: only 206,000 in the core demographic of 25-54. That is out of a total national audience that averaged 1.206 million. In the 16-24 group, another 19,000 watched. It finished fourth in the core demographics, but MasterChef Australia was ahead. NRL on Nine attracted 435,000, with a further 259,000 on Foxtel.