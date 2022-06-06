If you think Australia’s Labor and Liberals have a hard time with the slow collapse of the two-party system, spare a thought for reelected French President Emmanuel Macron, now confronting a far more uncertain outcome in the country’s parliamentary elections this month.

Polls are hinting that a surprisingly united socialist and green coalition -- the New Ecological and Social Popular Union (NUPES) -- could grab a majority in the assembly, or at least deny Macron’s centrist coalition control of the Parliament.

It’s offering a real-life example of the global left’s argument that economics -- abandoning neo-liberalism -- can trump working-class support for hard-right populism.