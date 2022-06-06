Anthony Albanese will look to solidify Australia’s ties with Indonesia on the second day of his visit to the country.

The prime minister will travel to the Indonesian city of Makassar on Tuesday in the country’s east, after he met with President Joko Widodo for one-on-one talks in Jakarta.

Mr Albanese said the visit to Makassar would be symbolic of Australia’s relationship with Indonesia,

“Australia understands that Indonesia is much, much more than Jakarta and Bali,” he said.

“This vast archipelago, this great nation is diverse, spread across a wide area of geography, and Makassar has a particular connection with Australia going back many hundreds of years in terms of trade.”

Trade will be firmly on the agenda during the visit, with the prime minister set to give a speech and visit a local factory.

It comes after the prime minister pledged to work more closely alongside Indonesia amid growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.

The prime minister stressed the importance of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries while meeting with President Widodo.

Mr Albanese said it was critical both countries work together to realise the potential of the agreement.

“What I would see as a success is that investment growing, that relationship growing,” he said.

Mr Albanese said he would also attend the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, despite the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I’m focused on sitting with President Widodo, not sitting with President Putin,” he said.

“The work of the G20 is critical at this time of global economic uncertainty, and it will be working with Indonesia that we most effectively tackle the many challenges we face.”

The prime minister also affirmed Australia’s commitment to the AUKUS security pact, despite Indonesia initially raising some concerns about the alliance.

Mr Albanese also met with ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Ho, with the prime minister indicating he wanted closer links with the organisation.

“ASEAN and ASEAN-led institutions are at the absolute centre of our vision for the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Albanese said.

“This also means supporting Indonesia’s leadership in the region.”