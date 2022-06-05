Employment Minister Tony Burke says the federal government “won’t rule anything out” in addressing the nation’s energy crisis amid a “perfect storm”.

Gas prices have soared following the war in Ukraine and other supply issues, with the energy regulator allowing more gas to be released to the south-eastern states to help ease the burden.

When asked if more support for people on low incomes was needed amid rising energy prices, Mr Burke said the government was considering its options.

“We’re not ruling anything in or out effectively at the moment,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

“It’s been a decade of no energy policy that has effectively led us to a situation where we’ve ended up with this perfect storm.

“Some of the issues are international, but our capacity to be able to deal with those international issues is very much domestic, so there won’t be a quick knee jerk response.”

Mr Burke said while Labor had supported relief payments handed down in the last budget, the government was “not putting anything more on the table at the moment”.

“We’re working through everything with respect to what’s happening with this, this perfect storm of of energy prices.”

If the Albanese government were to pull the “gas trigger” put into place by the former Morrison government, which would see gas exports diverted for domestic supply, it would not come into effect until January.