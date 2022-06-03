Seven serviced its ageing demos and monarchists with a broadcast of the Trooping of the Colour from 8.30-11.50 pm-ish on Seven’s main channel and the 7TWO digital channel. It averaged 419,000 nationally over three hours and change, and is why Seven easily won the night in total people and the main channels. The broadcast split was 489,000 from 8.30-10.30pm and 340,000 from 10.30pm to the end of the broadcast at around 11.50pm.

The demos tell the story -- just 56,000 people in the broad 25 to 54 group (the core TV viewing sector) watched the Trooping ceremony and a further 6000 from 16 to 25 in the five metros audience of 307,000 people for more than three hours. The age groups of the overwhelming majority of the audience were so old they didn’t figure in the ratings breakdown on Friday morning.

Tonight Seven has saved on the cost, with no broadcast from the Old Dart but a cheapo movie -- the 2006 effort The Queen with Helen Mirren playing HM2 and Princess Diana playing herself. Bet you that won’t beat the AFL game tonight between the Cats and the Dogs.