With the election finally over, you could hear the sound of scribbling across Australia as Canberra political nerds rushed to get their books and tell-all diaries detailing what really happened in the 2022 federal election to their publishers before Scott Morrison faded into a distant memory (or at least moved out of Kirribilli House).

Last week we asked Crikey readers to suggest some book titles to help out publishers so they can slap a heading on these tomes and get them on the shelves. And Crikey readers delivered, with a whole host of great selections coming through.

So how did we choose the winner? It was a purely democratic process, in keeping with the government of the past nine years.

We promised some key voters a car park or two. Made some captains’ picks. Started a rumour that one of the potential winners was a “Moslem”. Got an influx of donations from some fossil fuel giants that didn’t impact our decision at all. Even Christian Porter REDACTED and REDACTED a REDACTED — a move that Stuart Robert just loved. Then, deciding this whole “transparency” thing was all a bit of a kangaroo court, we just asked Jen and the girls what they thought.

How good is democracy?!

So after all that, the winner is… Belittle Women!

A tale of how the men in charge of the country (in politics, the media and beyond) failed to remember that more than half the population are women and don’t appreciate being treated like small, petulant children with no brains, Belittle Women will be hitting the shelves near you — just as soon as Peter Dutton’s defamation suit against the author wraps up.

Runners-up, in no particular order, include: Are you there, God? It’s me, Scottie by Scott Morrison

Fear and Loathing in Most Places

A Teal of Two Cities

Great Expectations (None of Which Were Met)

Scott Morrison: This is My Wife

