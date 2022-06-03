After a long campaign, no candidate in the Colombian presidential election has managed more than 50% of the popular vote, meaning a runoff will be required between the top two candidates on June 19.

The pair -- left-wing former guerrilla fighter candidate Gustavo Petro with just over 40% of the vote and populist former mayor of Bucaramanga Rodolfo Hernández with 28% -- have come to represent deep divisions in Colombian society, as well as the global shift away from politics as usual. And the eventual winner could have massive repercussions for energy markets and climate change.

The election comes after a quarantine that has deepened inequalities in Colombian society and a flourishing protest movement that saw masses of largely young Colombians taking to the streets last year.