The Idea of Australia: A Search For the Soul of a Nation. Julianne Schultz. Allen & Unwin.

Not so well known as it once was, the "whither Australia?" book. For decades, from the 1880s onwards, it was a staple of Australian publishing, culminating in the one example most people know, or know of: Donald Horne's The Lucky Country. Aside from a few stragglers in the ’80s and ’90s, the final flurry was in the ’70s, with book titles like Whither God's Own You Beaut Land or somesuch, and a cover photo of an R.M. Williams boot crushing a beer can in front of a white scrim (no Photoshop then; getting it right would have taken most of a slab).

The most celebrated practitioner from the conservative side was a crotchety bloke named Ronald Conway, author of Land of the Long Weekend, a real intellectual celebrity in his day, whose posthumous unmasking as a serial paedophile rather took the gloss off the approach. By that time, decades of multicultural immigration had fractured both reality and image of a unified land, and the start of the knowledge class/mainstream split was creating two disjunctive value systems. Since the values of that proto-knowledge class included "not co-opting other peoples' experiences or assimilating them to a generalised whole", the "whither Australia" book fell into abeyance replaced by sectional accounts, which refused notions of a country as a whole that could be synthesised.