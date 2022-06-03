Several long-term trends are now intersecting in a way that is going to deepen economic divisions in Australia, as well as undermine growth ahead of what may become a significant slowdown in 2023.

The global energy price boom is undoubtedly great news for Australia's big fossil fuel energy exporters: soaring coal and gas prices mean windfall profits for coal miners and gas exporters -- especially offshore gas producers.

The benefits of these good times to the rest of the economy are limited. Coal miners at least pay company tax; the big gas exporters Chevron, Shell, Woodside, Santos and Origin pay little or -- more often -- no tax; while many receive far more in carbon capture and storage subsidies than they will ever pay in tax. These companies employ only a small number of people, and much of their infrastructure is manufactured overseas. It's great for our trade surplus, but you can't take that down to the supermarket to buy anything. The only benefits flow to shareholders -- in the case of Chevron and Shell, most of them foreign.