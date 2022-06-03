Another auditor-general review of the Coalition's Cashless Debit Card (CDC) trial has revealed the lack of any useful evaluation of the trial within the Morrison government and an apparent indifference to establishing whether the card delivered any of its claimed benefits.

A new Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) examination of the trial -- the second since it commenced in 2016 -- details how most aspects of the implementation and administration of the card trial were competently carried out by the Department of Social Services (DSS) and Services Australia, but there was seemingly little interest in monitoring the trial and evaluating its outcomes.

The ANAO's earlier report, in 2019, found that DSS' "approach to monitoring and evaluation was inadequate" and made specific recommendations about fixing that. This follow-up report reveals virtually no useable evaluation was ever carried out, despite the trial being expanded and extended.