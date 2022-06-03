When you change the government, you change the country. So said Paul Keating, and while time and overuse have made it a cliché, it's still broadly true. And it's not just legislation and leadership teams that change. There are shifts, subtle and seismic, to social and cultural norms. Not unfamiliar with the arcane codifications of Albo's inner-west heartland, Crikey satirist Tom Red spills the beans on what's hot and what's not in the new paradigm.

Your music

In: "Let There Be Rock" -- Henry Rollins and the Hard-Ons

Out: "Let There Be Light" -- Hillsong Worship