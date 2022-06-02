Only six sleeps to go until the first NRL State of Origin in Sydney next Wednesday night between NSW and Queensland! And, gee, doesn’t that look attractive stacked up against we're seeing on TV right now and will see until kick-off?

It's a collection of barely watchables -- Seven's Big Brother (481,000 nationally last night) and Nine's Celebrity Apprentice (572,000 nationally last night). Ten's MasterChef Australia (676,000 nationally) is the best of the lot, even if this year’s production is weak.

All finished behind Hard Quiz (829,000 nationally) on the ABC at 8pm -- a half-hour of enjoyment last night. And yes, Big Brother and Celebrity Apprentice will be boosted by seven-day viewing and streaming figures, but it doesn't change that these are two flawed programs that reek of the 2000s.