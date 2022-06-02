New Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton has signalled he wants to take on teacher “extremism”, in the debate over the development of Australia’s new national school curriculum, hinting at a United States-style education culture war.

On a Tuesday broadcast of Sky News’ Bolt Report, the freshly elected opposition leader signposted the party’s intention to make what’s being taught in Australia’s schools a hotly contested political issue.

https://twitter.com/Qldaah/status/1531755032802078721

“If [the teaching was] limited to just environmental issues or just to climate change, it would be bad enough. But the extremism of some of the teachers and the language that they use, the approach that they take, it’s across a broad range of policy areas,” he said.