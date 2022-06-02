After a near decade in power, the Coalition has left government integrity in tatters. How much of it might end up being investigated by a federal anti-corruption commission?

Without knowing the precise remit of a commission, it is impossible to know what will and won't be investigated. What we do know is that the former government corrupted the processes of government in a way not seen before in Australia. It has left behind a dangerous perception of corruption in the case of some ministers and departmental actions. So much has been shrouded in secrecy.

Crikey has decided to chronicle as much as we can of the degradation. It's not all about money in brown paper bags.