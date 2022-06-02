Gas-led recovery anyone?

High gas prices are threatening to inflict serious economic damage on manufacturing, even if the pleas of manufacturing lobby groups like the Australian Industry Group about "apocalyptic" gas prices are -- forgive the pun -- somewhat overheated. There could yet be a very real hit to growth in coming quarters as gas prices surge so high the Australian Energy Market Operator has been forced to step in and impose a $40 a gigajoule price cap up and down the east coast.

The cause lies not with the gas market or even, particularly, the global surge in gas prices -- although that's important -- but the ongoing failure of our coal-fired power system on the east coast.