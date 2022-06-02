In his first media conference as opposition leader this week, Peter Dutton made an interesting and welcome comment that passed unnoticed. He opened the way to a wide remit for a federal ICAC.

And he was right to do so.

Claiming the Coalition supported a federal anti-corruption commission, Dutton said, "The reason I think it’s more important than ever is that under this Labor government, under the Albanese government, we are going to have a continuation of this unholy alliance with the CFMEU, the ETU, the MUA and the Labor Party."