In case you missed it late last week, the Catholic Church let out an existential scream that captured its loss of power in a changing world.

The passing of voluntary assisted dying laws in NSW was the trigger for it to launch a tirade against the state's political leaders, both of whom are Catholic and both of whom committed the ultimate sin of failing to do exactly what the church demanded.

"Premier Dominic Perrottet and Opposition Leader Chris Minns equally face the most serious question of all: in a moment of mortal crisis and as a moral disaster loomed, were the men who style themselves the leaders of the state of sufficient calibre to meet the evil? Did they do enough? The almost certain answer is no," The Catholic Weekly editorialised.