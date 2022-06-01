A cold night for much of the audience, and it seems from the data they preferred to go to bed early (especially with the cost of heating a home on the rise).

And it was a cold night for Seven as Big Brother (487,000 nationally) dragged the network to a loss in the main channels after it topped total people because of the strong performance by the 6-7pm news hour. Seven’s news averaged 1.55 million, Nine’s averaged 1.15 million. Seven was helped by solid performances by digital channels 7mate and 7TWO.

With 548,000, Nine’s Celebrity Apprentice was ahead of Big Brother but Ten's MasterChef Australia again won that battle with 718,000 and a strong performance in the demos.