Hayesy days Farewell to Karen Hayes, who has resigned as CEO of Guide Dogs Victoria. This immediately follows the election, and her disastrous and controversial decision to appear in a flyer for former treasurer and departed member for Kooyong Josh Frydenberg, complete with cute puppy. Strange, it worked so well for National Lampoon.

Burke's brick Today is the swearing in of the new Anthony Albanese ministry, and while some of the focus will be on, say, Tanya Plibersek's loss of the education portfolio (despite her publicly stated preference to stay with it), our only thoughts will be on new Minister for the Arts Tony Burke and his choice of bible, apparently as written by David Foster Wallace.

Governor-General David Hurley's table groaned under the weight of the gargantuan tome, which we're amazed Burke was able to haul into the room without the aid of wheels.