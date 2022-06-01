Service NSW has downplayed a security vulnerability affecting the state’s digital driver's licences that researchers say could let people create fake IDs.

Earlier this month, Sydney security firm Dvuln’s Noah Farmer published a blogpost outlining how the NSW government’s digital driver's licence security features could be cracked “in minutes”.

“Upon the launch of Service NSW’s Digital Driver Licence there were multiple security researchers who publicly reported a number of security issues including but not limited to the ability to manipulate digital licence data and create fraudulent digital identities,” he wrote.