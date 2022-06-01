The UK has been neither so good on Ukraine as the government would like to trumpet, nor as bad as its critics suggest.

On the merits side of the balance sheet, the UK has provided extensive military and strategic support for which it has received much Ukrainian gratitude. On the flipside, the UK has been sluggish in helping Ukrainian refugees, taking in far fewer than other European nations.

The open question -- and the one that could tip the scale in either direction -- is what the UK has done by way of sanctions against Russia and against Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. On the one hand, the UK has introduced a far wider swath of sanctions than it ever has before. On the other, there was an awful lot of UK-Russia business to sanction.