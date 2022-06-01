Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first cabinet has a record number of women: 10 in his 23-member cabinet, and 13 across the 30-member ministry.

Women make up 43% both of ministers and cabinet, and Albanese says the party is working towards 50-50 representation.

It’s broken Scott Morrison’s previous record of seven women in cabinet and nine in the ministry. In 2001, the number of women in cabinet was just 6% and under the last Labor government in 2007 sat at 22% under Kevin Rudd.